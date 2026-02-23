Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Price Up 5.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Monday after Raymond James Financial raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $100.00. Raymond James Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Akamai Technologies traded as high as $99.70 and last traded at $99.1450. 2,975,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 4,195,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.17.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AKAM. President Capital raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. HSBC raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.84.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akamai Technologies

Insider Activity

Akamai Technologies News Summary

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $450,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,147.21. The trade was a 22.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 14,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,992. The trade was a 19.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,318 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,254. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting Akamai Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raymond James raised its price target to $100 and kept an “Outperform” rating, signaling institutional confidence in Akamai’s growth trajectory and supporting the stock’s upside. Raymond James PT Raise

Raymond James raised its price target to $100 and kept an “Outperform” rating, signaling institutional confidence in Akamai’s growth trajectory and supporting the stock’s upside. Positive Sentiment: Zacks published a favorable piece framing Akamai as a strong value stock using its style scores — a buy-side signal that may attract value-oriented money. Zacks: Strong Value Stock

Zacks published a favorable piece framing Akamai as a strong value stock using its style scores — a buy-side signal that may attract value-oriented money. Positive Sentiment: Company earnings and messaging: Akamai’s Q4 results beat estimates (revenue and EPS outperformance) and management used the earnings call to emphasize strategic investment in AI and cloud/identity/security (CIS), giving investors a clearer growth narrative. That thematic focus supports multiple analyst upgrades. Earnings Call: AI and CIS

Company earnings and messaging: Akamai’s Q4 results beat estimates (revenue and EPS outperformance) and management used the earnings call to emphasize strategic investment in AI and cloud/identity/security (CIS), giving investors a clearer growth narrative. That thematic focus supports multiple analyst upgrades. Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its target to $97 but left a “Neutral” rating — a signal that while the firm sees upside vs. older targets, it’s not yet convinced the stock warrants an outperform stance. Piper Sandler PT Move

Piper Sandler raised its target to $97 but left a “Neutral” rating — a signal that while the firm sees upside vs. older targets, it’s not yet convinced the stock warrants an outperform stance. Negative Sentiment: Despite the Q4 beat, the stock previously dropped on the report — indicating some investor concern (likely around guidance, margins or cadence of growth) that continues to temper the rally. Q4 Sales Beat but Stock Dropped

Despite the Q4 beat, the stock previously dropped on the report — indicating some investor concern (likely around guidance, margins or cadence of growth) that continues to temper the rally. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen and at least one other note moved a target downward (TD Cowen cut its target to $100 in the recent roundup), and another listed PT movement to $76 reflects a lower-expectations view from a different firm — these downward actions add some caution to the story. TD Cowen Cut PT to $76

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rexford Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 444 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,196 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 5.1%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 10.74%.The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-7.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.670 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company’s core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.