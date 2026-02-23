75,000 Shares in uniQure N.V. $QURE Acquired by Patient Square Capital LP

Patient Square Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,000. uniQure comprises 1.2% of Patient Square Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Patient Square Capital LP owned about 0.14% of uniQure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the second quarter valued at $29,217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in uniQure by 471.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,486 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in uniQure by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,558,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,585 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in uniQure by 2,054.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 512,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 38.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 761,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after purchasing an additional 212,218 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QURE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on uniQure from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on uniQure from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of uniQure from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $23.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.55. uniQure N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Positive Sentiment: Technical strength signal — coverage notes uniQure met an 80-plus relative strength benchmark, which can attract momentum investors and offset some selling pressure. Read More.

Near-term catalyst — uniQure is scheduled to release earnings this week; results and guidance could swing sentiment and either aggravate or alleviate current selling related to the lawsuits.

Class-action filing by Kessler Topaz alleges securities fraud covering the Sept. 24–Oct. 31, 2025 period and sets an April 13, 2026 lead plaintiff deadline — this is a direct legal headline likely to weigh on the stock.

Multiple law firms (Schall, Faruqi & Faruqi, Pomerantz, Rosen, DJS, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Bernstein Liebhard, Portnoy, ClaimsFiler and others) have issued investor alerts and filings reminding shareholders of deadlines — the volume of notices magnifies perceived risk and creates sustained news flow and potential selling pressure.

Investor outreach emphasizes recoveries for specific loss thresholds and encourages lead plaintiff motions — if a strong lead plaintiff emerges, the case could proceed aggressively, increasing potential cost and uncertainty for the company.

In related news, Director Jack Kaye sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $174,319.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,575.92. This represents a 23.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 25,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $630,592.06. Following the sale, the director owned 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,260.04. The trade was a 44.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno?associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single?dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure’s pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

