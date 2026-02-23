CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Scotiabank

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CF Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.80.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF Industries

CF Industries Stock Down 0.1%

CF Industries stock opened at $97.05 on Monday. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $105.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.37.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.06. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that CF Industries will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CF. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 396.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 451.3% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.