JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.14 and last traded at $51.1650, with a volume of 667917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.11.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Municipal ETF

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

(Get Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.