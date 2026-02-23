JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.14 and last traded at $51.1650, with a volume of 667917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.11.
The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%.
The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
