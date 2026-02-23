Aixtron (AIXXF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) is projected to release its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect Aixtron to post earnings of $0.3835 per share and revenue of $197.3690 million for the quarter.

Shares of AIXXF traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.89. 417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,942. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37. Aixtron has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $28.16.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Aixtron from a “cautious” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aixtron to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Aixtron SE, founded in 1983 and headquartered in Herzogenrath, Germany, is a leading provider of deposition equipment for the compound semiconductor industry. The company’s core expertise lies in metal-organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD) and atomic layer deposition (ALD) systems, which are used to grow epitaxial layers of materials like gallium nitride, gallium arsenide and related alloys. These systems support applications ranging from light-emitting diodes (LEDs) and laser diodes to power electronics, photonic devices and data communications components.

Operating globally, Aixtron maintains R&D, manufacturing and service facilities across Europe, Asia and North America.

