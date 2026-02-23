Granite Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,274 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3,033.8% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 291,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 281,844 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in JFrog during the third quarter worth about $6,697,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,247,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 976,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,863,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $4,760,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,660,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,853,374.86. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $2,596,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 5,868,641 shares in the company, valued at $338,679,272.11. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 407,814 shares of company stock worth $24,969,260 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JFrog Price Performance

FROG opened at $37.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.89 and a beta of 1.13. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $70.43.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 13.50%.The firm had revenue of $145.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FROG. Barclays boosted their price objective on JFrog from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.94.

About JFrog

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company’s platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog’s flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

