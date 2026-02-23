Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 3,854 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for 10.1% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $73,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $975,000. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $264.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.57 and its 200-day moving average is $271.78. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $180.65 and a 1-year high of $288.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Growth Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Growth Index.

