Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stock Holdings Trimmed by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 509,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 32.2% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $312,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,926,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,225,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,598 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,702,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,095,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,255,008,000 after purchasing an additional 538,659 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,791,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,795,000 after purchasing an additional 606,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,926,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,413,000 after purchasing an additional 146,269 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $634.02 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $641.81. The company has a market capitalization of $848.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $632.32 and its 200 day moving average is $618.23.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

