Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Marui Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.1395, but opened at $40.08. Marui Group shares last traded at $40.08, with a volume of 247 shares changing hands.

Marui Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.47.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Marui Group had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $444.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.36 million. Marui Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.013-2.013 EPS.

Marui Group Company Profile

Marui Group Co, Ltd. operates a diversified business combining retail and financial services in Japan. Its retail segment manages department stores under the Marui and OIOI brand names, offering apparel, accessories and lifestyle goods. Through a network of urban storefronts in locations such as Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya, alongside an expanding e-commerce platform, Marui Group targets a youthful demographic with trend-focused merchandise and seasonal collaborations.

The company’s financial services arm is centered on the Epos Card, a credit card and loyalty program that provides point-based rewards, installment payment options and special member benefits.

