Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $91.54 and last traded at $91.3330, with a volume of 1055962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.77.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.25.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Avantis International Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. RHL Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

