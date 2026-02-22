SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $99.26 and last traded at $98.9450, with a volume of 40335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.43.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.01.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality. QEFA was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.