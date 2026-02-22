Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Stake in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,519 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.34% of lululemon athletica worth $70,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,344,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,782,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,452,394,000 after acquiring an additional 521,915 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 2,598.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 475,957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $84,687,000 after acquiring an additional 458,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 16.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,960,387 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $700,502,000 after purchasing an additional 413,062 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in lululemon athletica by 23.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,710,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $406,363,000 after purchasing an additional 322,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at lululemon athletica

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $2,756,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,872. This trade represents a 71.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $187.30 on Friday. lululemon athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.25 and a fifty-two week high of $372.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.96.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.37. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 15.72%.The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.920-13.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.660-4.760 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LULU. UBS Group set a $206.00 target price on lululemon athletica in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on lululemon athletica from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on lululemon athletica from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.05.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

