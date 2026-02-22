Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,808 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.23% of Apollo Global Management worth $172,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 8.5% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 74.7% in the third quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 4,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 136,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.64.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $788,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,787,621.64. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APO opened at $119.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.11. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.58 and a fifty-two week high of $157.45. The firm has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 10.90%.Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.96%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

