RTX Corporation $RTX Position Boosted by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 759,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.06% of RTX worth $127,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of RTX by 2.9% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 26,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.9% during the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in RTX by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $3,490,677.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,637,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,455,632.60. This represents a 23.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX stock opened at $204.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $206.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.33. The company has a market capitalization of $274.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. RTX’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on RTX shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered RTX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Positive Sentiment: Collins Aerospace’s Sidekick autonomy software successfully flew on General Atomics’ YFQ-42A in a test pairing uncrewed jets with crewed fighters — a demonstration that could accelerate autonomous-mission software sales and strengthen RTX’s positioning on CCA and other DoD programs. Collins Sidekick Flight

Collins Aerospace’s Sidekick autonomy software successfully flew on General Atomics’ YFQ-42A in a test pairing uncrewed jets with crewed fighters — a demonstration that could accelerate autonomous-mission software sales and strengthen RTX’s positioning on CCA and other DoD programs. Positive Sentiment: The U.S. Navy approved Raytheon’s StormBreaker® smart weapon for operational use on the F/A-18 Super Hornet fleet — a procurement/fielding milestone that supports near?term weapons revenue and adds to program credibility. StormBreaker Approval

The U.S. Navy approved Raytheon’s StormBreaker® smart weapon for operational use on the F/A-18 Super Hornet fleet — a procurement/fielding milestone that supports near?term weapons revenue and adds to program credibility. Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research reaffirmed an Outperform rating and $235 target after RTX reached a Pentagon framework deal to boost missile manufacturing capacity (SM?3IB and related programs), reinforcing analyst confidence in RTX’s defense backlog and long?term growth. Wolfe Research Reaffirmation

Wolfe Research reaffirmed an Outperform rating and $235 target after RTX reached a Pentagon framework deal to boost missile manufacturing capacity (SM?3IB and related programs), reinforcing analyst confidence in RTX’s defense backlog and long?term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options flow — nearly 287k call contracts traded — signals heavy speculative or institutional positioning that can amplify intraday moves and volatility but doesn’t change fundamentals.

Unusually large options flow — nearly 287k call contracts traded — signals heavy speculative or institutional positioning that can amplify intraday moves and volatility but doesn’t change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Financial media attention to RTX has risen (Zacks piece highlighting investor interest), which can boost trading volume and focus but is neutral on earnings unless tied to new contracts. Zacks Coverage

Financial media attention to RTX has risen (Zacks piece highlighting investor interest), which can boost trading volume and focus but is neutral on earnings unless tied to new contracts. Neutral Sentiment: Several high?profile headlines about “RTX” GPU hardware (GeForce RTX 5090 melting connector reports and related product deals) refer to NVIDIA’s RTX-branded GPUs, not RTX Corporation; these stories can confuse retail investors and cause noise in the tape. Examples: melting connector reports and coverage of RTX?branded gaming PC deals. GeForce RTX 5090 Melting Report TweakTown GPU Report

Several high?profile headlines about “RTX” GPU hardware (GeForce RTX 5090 melting connector reports and related product deals) refer to NVIDIA’s RTX-branded GPUs, not RTX Corporation; these stories can confuse retail investors and cause noise in the tape. Examples: melting connector reports and coverage of RTX?branded gaming PC deals. Negative Sentiment: Near?term share pressure may persist from market noise and speculative options activity despite solid defense developments; retail confusion between NVIDIA “RTX” headlines and RTX Corp fundamentals could trigger short?term selling or volatility.

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

