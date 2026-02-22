Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 96,517 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,517 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Dollar Tree worth $75,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $770,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 541,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,056,000 after purchasing an additional 20,786 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 751,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,497 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,346,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,045,000 after purchasing an additional 143,295 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR stock opened at $134.51 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $61.80 and a one year high of $142.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.20.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a positive return on equity of 30.23%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent A. Beebe sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $274,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,691. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLTR. Guggenheim upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.62.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree’s merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

