Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,545 Shares of Southern Company (The) $SO

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 75,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 25,897 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Southern by 21.0% in the third quarter. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth $328,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 27.0% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Southern Trading Down 1.0%
Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $94.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Southern Company has a 12 month low of $83.09 and a 12 month high of $100.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.30.
Southern Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.32%.
Southern News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Southern this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat and strong top-line growth: Q4 revenue of ~$6.98B topped consensus (~$6.41B) and was up ~10% year-over-year, showing demand strength that supports future cash flow. Compared to Estimates, Southern Co. (SO) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Positive Sentiment: Upbeat near-term guidance: Southern raised its FY2026 EPS guidance to $4.50–4.60 and issued a Q1 2026 guide of $1.20 — Q1 guidance materially above consensus — which suggests management expects strong early-year earnings momentum. Southern Company reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Company materials released: slide deck and earnings presentation / call were published for investors to dig into drivers and assumptions behind guidance and capex plans. These materials clarify the outlook but may not change sentiment immediately. The Southern Company 2025 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation
- Negative Sentiment: Small EPS miss and mixed profitability signals: Adjusted EPS came in at $0.55 vs. a $0.56 consensus (a modest miss), which, together with differing reported GAAP figures, has raised questions about underlying margin trends. Southern Co. (SO) Misses Q4 Earnings Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Raised multi-year spending plan and profit commentary: Reuters flags that Southern forecast annual profit below some analysts’ expectations while raising its five-year spending plan to support large-load customers (data centers, industrials). Higher capex and near-term profit pressure are risk factors for margins and credit metrics. Southern Co forecasts annual profit below estimates, raises spending plan
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southern from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Southern from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Southern from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Southern from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.14.
Southern Profile
Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is an Atlanta-based energy holding company that provides electric and gas utility services and owns power generation assets across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company operates a portfolio of regulated electric utilities and affiliated businesses that generate, transmit and distribute electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers.
Southern’s principal regulated electric subsidiaries include Georgia Power, Alabama Power and Mississippi Power, which serve large portions of the southeastern United States.
