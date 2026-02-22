Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF $CGXU

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,199 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF makes up about 0.9% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $12,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGXU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $131,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $32.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.96. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $32.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.2734 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 856.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

