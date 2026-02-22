William Bryant III Buys 600 Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) Director William Bryant III bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.82 per share, with a total value of $12,492.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 76,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,331.86. This represents a 0.79% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Performance

BOTJ opened at $20.90 on Friday. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $12.86 million during the quarter.

Bank of the James Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOTJ. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $568,000. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is the bank holding company for The Bank of the James, a Virginia-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia. Established in the early 20th century, the organization has developed a reputation for community banking with a focus on personalized service. As a NASDAQ-listed entity under the ticker BOTJ, the holding company oversees a network of full-service branches throughout Central and Southwestern Virginia.

The Bank of the James offers a comprehensive suite of consumer and commercial banking solutions.

