Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $5.96 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF $XMMO

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,443 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMMO. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $149.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.40 and a 200-day moving average of $137.29. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $97.50 and a 1-year high of $149.82.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.