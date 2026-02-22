Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $JMBS

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,594,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,616 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 1.79% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $118,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $46.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.69. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $0.2102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

