Oppenheimer & Close LLC Invests $4.40 Million in Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM

Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 84,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,000. Columbia Sportswear accounts for about 3.0% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Columbia Sportswear as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 215.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,674,000 after buying an additional 739,584 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 530,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,387,000 after acquiring an additional 213,905 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 468,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,495,000 after acquiring an additional 31,124 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 231.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 367,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,437,000 after purchasing an additional 256,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COLM shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $63.00 target price on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $64.23 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $92.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.22%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Columbia Sportswear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.650 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.370 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

