Pison Marivic Uychiat Sells 83 Shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) Director Pison Marivic Uychiat sold 83 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.02, for a total value of $17,514.66. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,407 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,165.14. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pison Marivic Uychiat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 20th, Pison Marivic Uychiat sold 67 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $13,729.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $210.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.73 and a one year high of $216.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 6.80%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.410-7.610 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 45,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares during the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth about $970,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 378.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,818,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $230.00 price target on The Ensign Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.60.

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company’s model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

