Michels Family Financial LLC Invests $548,000 in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 54.4% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in NIKE by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, CEO Elliott Hill purchased 16,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,306.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 241,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,760,965.70. The trade was a 7.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.97 per share, with a total value of $2,948,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 105,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,155.60. This trade represents a 90.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 75,079 shares of company stock worth $4,449,887. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 0.2%

NKE stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.43. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.43%.The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Argus dropped their price objective on NIKE from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.61.

NIKE Company Profile

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

