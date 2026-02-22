Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,056,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,516 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF worth $63,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 5,835.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,750,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,920,000 after buying an additional 5,653,321 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 83.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,543,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,439 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 144.6% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,619,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,064 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,825,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,817 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,055,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,010 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $58.32 and a 12-month high of $60.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.04.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1913 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.