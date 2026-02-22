Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 779,497 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 27,418.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 782,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779,497 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.39% of Cooper Companies worth $53,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 357.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 618 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.77.

In other news, Director Maria Rivas bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.13 per share, with a total value of $82,130.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,141 shares in the company, valued at $915,010.33. This represents a 9.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert G. White III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.80 per share, for a total transaction of $808,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,081,000.80. The trade was a 4.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 16,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,416 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $84.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average is $75.25. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 9.16%.Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.020-1.040 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: COO) is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women’s health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

