CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Bought by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,625 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up about 1.3% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,714,000 after buying an additional 4,285,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,638,365,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 269,840.3% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 977,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,690,000 after acquiring an additional 976,822 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,430,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,425,000 after acquiring an additional 596,007 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,804,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,917,000 after purchasing an additional 370,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.81.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $388.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $450.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $471.78. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $298.00 and a 1-year high of $566.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.97 billion, a PE ratio of -308.41, a P/E/G ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,994,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,999.04. This trade represents a 41.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total value of $1,385,820.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 76,082 shares in the company, valued at $35,145,319.08. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 100,247 shares of company stock valued at $45,722,274 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

