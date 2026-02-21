48,659 Shares in Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL Acquired by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,451,000. Circle Internet Group makes up 0.9% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRCL. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the third quarter worth approximately $5,057,000. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in Circle Internet Group by 1,069.9% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after buying an additional 60,685 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Circle Internet Group by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,578,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,072 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Circle Internet Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Circle Internet Group

In related news, President Heath Tarbert sold 3,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $274,380.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 579,302 shares in the company, valued at $52,148,766.04. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Sean Neville sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 353,016 shares of company stock valued at $27,791,982 over the last three months.

Circle Internet Group Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of CRCL stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.90 and a one year high of $298.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.29.

CRCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research note on Friday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Circle Internet Group from $160.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Circle Internet Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.76.

About Circle Internet Group

Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USD Coin (USDC), a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

