Stevens Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 367.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,928 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COF opened at $208.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.39, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.31. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.22 and a 12 month high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 92,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,121,500. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.68, for a total transaction of $734,565.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 70,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,693,836.16. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,274 shares of company stock worth $8,131,054. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COF shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $308.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research cut Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.70.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

