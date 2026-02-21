Raiffeisen Bank International AG Lowers Holdings in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Raiffeisen Bank International AG trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,831 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth $417,508,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,862,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,913 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in General Mills by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,956,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,213,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,682,000 after purchasing an additional 894,633 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $72,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,549.20. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.68. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $67.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 13.51%.The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on General Mills from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on General Mills from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research cut General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Mills from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.37.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

