Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Shares Up 23.1% – Still a Buy?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) traded up 23.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.90 and last traded at GBX 10.50. 63,333,191 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 439% from the average session volume of 11,745,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.53.

Market snapshot: shares are trading lower on high volume versus average, the 50-day MA (GBX 7.05) is below current levels while the 200-day MA (GBX 8.72) is near current levels; 52‑week range is GBX 3.51–21.50 and market cap is ~£146m.

Watch list of news topics that typically move TLW: oil price swings, production / appraisal updates, licence/asset sales, RNS guidance on cash/debt, and any equity or bond financing announcements.

Trading pattern: the combination of a share-price decline and a large intraday volume spike suggests selling pressure or position adjustments (reaction to news or increased risk aversion). This is likely the main driver of today's share weakness.

Fundamentals raising investor caution: negative P/E, very low liquidity ratios (current ratio ~0.70, quick ratio ~0.63), and high leverage metrics imply refinancing, asset-sale or dilution risk — items that often depress sentiment absent reassuring updates from management.

Separately, Panmure Gordon decreased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 12.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31. The company has a market cap of £146.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.69.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. Tullow’s operations are focused on its core producing assets in Ghana. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030, with a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations. The Group is quoted on the London and Ghanaian stock exchanges (symbol: TLW).

