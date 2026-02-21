Itm Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Itm Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.93, but opened at $0.8666. Itm Power shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 7,500 shares traded.

Itm Power Stock Down 0.8%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93.

About Itm Power

Itm Power plc is a United Kingdom–based manufacturer of integrated hydrogen energy solutions, specializing in proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer systems. The company’s core offering includes modular electrolyzer stacks and balance-of-plant solutions designed to convert renewable electricity into green hydrogen. These systems can be scaled from small-scale demonstrations to multi-megawatt deployments, targeting applications in industry, gas blending and refueling infrastructure.

Beyond electrolyzer modules, Itm Power develops turnkey turnkey “power-to-gas” and “power-to-liquids” projects that enable carbon-free fuel production.

