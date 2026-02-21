Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Shares Down 10% – Should You Sell?

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 362,421 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 132,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Inomin Mines Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 5.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

