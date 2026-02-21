Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Stock Price Up 7.1% – What’s Next?

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) was up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.9290. Approximately 456,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,094,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Grupo Supervielle from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.19 million, a PE ratio of 91.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $178.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.85 billion. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle S.A. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPV. Sparta 24 Ltd. bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 54,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Grupo Supervielle by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 5.6% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE: SUPV) is a diversified Argentine financial services holding company headquartered in Buenos Aires. Through its principal subsidiary, Banco Supervielle, the group offers retail and commercial banking products including checking and savings accounts, consumer and corporate loans, credit and debit cards, treasury services and foreign exchange solutions. These services cater to individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises and larger corporates throughout Argentina’s provincial and urban centers.

Beyond traditional banking, Grupo Supervielle operates in insurance and asset management.

