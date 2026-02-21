NetMind Token Reaches One Day Volume of $284.27 Thousand (NMT)

NetMind Token (NMT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. NetMind Token has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $284.27 thousand worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NetMind Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0867 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, NetMind Token has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,159.18 or 0.99949336 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NetMind Token Token Profile

NetMind Token was first traded on April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 143,771,866 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,524,593 tokens. NetMind Token’s official message board is netmind.ai/blog. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. NetMind Token’s official website is power.netmind.ai.

Buying and Selling NetMind Token

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 143,771,866.2 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 0.08646299 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $266,587.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using US dollars.

