Wormhole (W) Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week

Wormhole (W) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Wormhole token can currently be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wormhole has a market capitalization of $51.04 million and $17.10 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wormhole has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wormhole Token Profile

Wormhole’s launch date was October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole. Wormhole’s official website is wormhole.com.

Buying and Selling Wormhole

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,453,712,835 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.0201774 USD and is up 2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 390 active market(s) with $20,603,444.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wormhole should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wormhole using one of the exchanges listed above.

