Prom (PROM) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $23.71 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00001905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $23.71 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prom has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001956 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00010639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00004631 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000085 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 26th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 1.3258249 USD and is down -3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $3,624,381.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

