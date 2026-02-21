Bitcoin Private (BTCP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $24.10

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910.56 thousand and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.83 or 0.00379557 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008593 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Reddit, MediumWhitepaper”

