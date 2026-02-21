Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd.

Boise Cascade has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Boise Cascade has a payout ratio of 10.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Boise Cascade to earn $11.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCC traded down $2.39 on Friday, reaching $81.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $121.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BCC shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Boise Cascade from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.83.

Boise Cascade Company Profile



Boise Cascade Company operates as a leading manufacturer and distributor of wood products and building materials in North America. The company’s operations are organized into two primary segments: wood products manufacturing and building materials distribution. In its manufacturing segment, Boise Cascade produces a wide array of engineered wood products, including plywood, oriented strand board (OSB), lumber, particleboard and laminated veneer lumber (LVL), serving residential, commercial and industrial customers.

In its distribution segment, Boise Cascade sources and delivers building materials through an extensive network of distribution centers, servicing professional builders, remodelers, contractors and industrial customers.

