Truist Financial Cuts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $103.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $107.00 to $103.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,MarketScreener reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.84.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

Medtronic Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of MDT traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,188,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,104,671. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $79.55 and a 52-week high of $106.33. The firm has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.04 and its 200 day moving average is $96.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,653,485,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Medtronic by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,573,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,321,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,174 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,831,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $650,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,192 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,529,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $717,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Medtronic

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

About Medtronic

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter?defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.