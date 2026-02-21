Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06), reports. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.50 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Telix Pharmaceuticals’ conference call:

Get Telix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Telix reported strong FY2025 results with revenue up 56% to $804M , precision medicine revenue up 22% to $622M, a cash balance of ~$142M, and 2026 revenue guidance of $950–970M (roughly 20%+ growth).

Telix reported strong FY2025 results with , precision medicine revenue up 22% to $622M, a cash balance of ~$142M, and 2026 revenue guidance of (roughly 20%+ growth). Precision Medicine is presented as the company’s cash engine and strategic platform, with multiple commercial products (including Gleolan) and near-term clinical catalysts such as the ProstACT part?one safety data and a planned part?two interim readout later in 2026.

is presented as the company’s cash engine and strategic platform, with multiple commercial products (including Gleolan) and near-term clinical catalysts such as the part?one safety data and a planned part?two interim readout later in 2026. Telix has invested heavily in manufacturing and supply (over $500M historically) and reports the RLS acquisition delivering positive EBITDA in its first 11 months, supporting vertical integration and production control for future therapeutic launches.

Telix has invested heavily in manufacturing and supply (over historically) and reports the RLS acquisition delivering positive EBITDA in its first 11 months, supporting vertical integration and production control for future therapeutic launches. The company plans to materially increase R&D to $200–240M in 2026 and says it will reinvest the majority of earnings into growth (R&D, commercial and infrastructure), which may suppress near?term reported profits over 2026–2027.

The company plans to materially increase R&D to in 2026 and says it will reinvest the majority of earnings into growth (R&D, commercial and infrastructure), which may suppress near?term reported profits over 2026–2027. Regulatory setbacks remain an execution risk: Pixclara and Zircaix were not approved in 2025 and require resubmissions/CMC remediation, so approval timing and commercial launches are uncertain.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 14.6%

TLX stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,531. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27. Telix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $30.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Telix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Telix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $213,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Telix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,945 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on TLX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Telix Pharmaceuticals

Telix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TLX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of molecularly targeted radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Leveraging expertise in radiochemistry, nuclear medicine and oncology, Telix aims to address unmet clinical needs across a range of tumor types by pairing diagnostic imaging agents with therapeutic radionuclides.

The company’s pipeline spans both imaging and therapeutic candidates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.