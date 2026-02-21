52,732 Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH Bought by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,210,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up about 2.3% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stevens Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 93.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,718,000 after buying an additional 703,799 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 573,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,938,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 556,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,266,000 after acquiring an additional 80,957 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 534,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,198,000 after purchasing an additional 40,831 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 485,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,326,000 after purchasing an additional 37,955 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $415.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.85. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $170.11 and a 52 week high of $420.60.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.1047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 31.0%.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

