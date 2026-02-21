Stevens Capital Management LP Has $41.21 Million Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 128.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,931 shares during the quarter. Robinhood Markets comprises 5.5% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $41,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 24.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,437,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,497,000 after acquiring an additional 18,824,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $973,122,000. Paradigm Operations LP bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,979,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,823,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 81.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,942,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,769,000 after buying an additional 2,212,487 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $172.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Robinhood Markets News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $870,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 393,612 shares in the company, valued at $34,271,796.84. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $630,262.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,614.84. This trade represents a 39.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 706,413 shares of company stock worth $85,161,009 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $76.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.16. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $153.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.43.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

