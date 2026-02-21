CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,738 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,885,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,464,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,189 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,846,270,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,281,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,170,000 after acquiring an additional 285,794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,328,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,585 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CocaCola by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,557,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,914 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Coca?Cola raised its quarterly dividend (now $0.53/share) and confirmed the payout schedule — a ~3.9% bump and the 64th consecutive annual increase, reinforcing its Dividend King status and attracting income investors. Coca?Cola Raises Dividend

Coca?Cola raised its quarterly dividend (now $0.53/share) and confirmed the payout schedule — a ~3.9% bump and the 64th consecutive annual increase, reinforcing its Dividend King status and attracting income investors. Positive Sentiment: Management is executing a CEO succession that pairs a digital?first push with the dividend growth story — investors view this as continuity with a growth tilt, supporting multiple expansion. CEO Shift and Strategy

Management is executing a CEO succession that pairs a digital?first push with the dividend growth story — investors view this as continuity with a growth tilt, supporting multiple expansion. Positive Sentiment: Industry coverage highlights that health?focused product innovation and digital/channel growth could offset input?cost pressure for soft drink makers, favoring leaders like KO. Soft Drinks Industry Outlook

Industry coverage highlights that health?focused product innovation and digital/channel growth could offset input?cost pressure for soft drink makers, favoring leaders like KO. Positive Sentiment: Some bullish commentary and price targets (e.g., articles arguing KO can reach triple?digits) add optimism to momentum traders. Bullish Price Target

Some bullish commentary and price targets (e.g., articles arguing KO can reach triple?digits) add optimism to momentum traders. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets note increased investor attention and search interest in KO — higher visibility can amplify moves in either direction but is not direct fundamental news. Investor Attention Note

Zacks and other outlets note increased investor attention and search interest in KO — higher visibility can amplify moves in either direction but is not direct fundamental news. Neutral Sentiment: Coca?Cola disclosed executive pay details ahead of the CEO transition — useful for governance-focused investors but unlikely to move fundamentals materially in the short term. Exec Pay Disclosure

Coca?Cola disclosed executive pay details ahead of the CEO transition — useful for governance-focused investors but unlikely to move fundamentals materially in the short term. Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed an EPS beat ($0.58 vs. $0.56) but a slight revenue miss; management set FY?2026 EPS guidance of ~3.21–3.24 — mixed operational data that supports the dividend case but tempers growth expectations.

Recent quarterly results showed an EPS beat ($0.58 vs. $0.56) but a slight revenue miss; management set FY?2026 EPS guidance of ~3.21–3.24 — mixed operational data that supports the dividend case but tempers growth expectations. Negative Sentiment: Benzinga warns KO’s value score has weakened after a ~15% YTD rally and highlights a tepid 2026 outlook, raising concerns that upside may be limited absent stronger top?line momentum. Valuation/Outlook Warning

Shares of KO stock opened at $79.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $343.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.45.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on CocaCola from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CocaCola from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.33.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $26,046,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,410,296.60. This trade represents a 49.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

