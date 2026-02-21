Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:WLAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:WLAC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of WLAC stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.73. Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $15.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLAC. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the third quarter worth $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000.

Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares Company Profile

Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in Delaware and listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker WLAC. As a blank check vehicle, the company does not conduct operations of its own but instead seeks to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses.

The company was sponsored by Willow Lane Capital Partners, an investment firm with a focus on private equity and corporate development.

