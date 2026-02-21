Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $607,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTECFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

FTEC stock opened at $220.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.11 and a fifty-two week high of $240.25.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

