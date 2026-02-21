Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF $XT

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XT. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 64.0% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter worth $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 269.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter valued at $135,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of XT opened at $72.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $76.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.56.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $5.3322 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1,542.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar. XT was launched on Mar 19, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

