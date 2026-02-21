Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.32 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $72.56.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

