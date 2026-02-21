Insider Selling: International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) CFO Sells $63,290.00 in Stock

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $63,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,373.27. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 15th, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $55,680.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $48,260.00.

International Seaways Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $67.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. International Seaways Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $67.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 99.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INSW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered International Seaways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc (NYSE: INSW) is an independent tanker company that provides seaborne transportation services to oil companies, commodity traders and national oil companies. The firm’s operations focus on the carriage of crude oil and refined petroleum products, offering both time­ charter and voyage­ charter arrangements. With a modern fleet of very large crude carriers (VLCCs), Suezmax and Aframax tankers, as well as medium range (MR) and Handy product tankers, International Seaways supports global energy supply chains across major trade routes.

Founded in 1997 as Diamond S Shipping, the company completed its initial public offering in the late 1990s and rebranded to International Seaways in September 2018.

Further Reading

