Insider Selling: International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) CFO Sells $63,290.00 in Stock

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $63,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,373.27. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 15th, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $55,680.00.
- On Monday, December 15th, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $48,260.00.
International Seaways Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $67.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. International Seaways Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $67.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
INSW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered International Seaways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Seaways
International Seaways Company Profile
International Seaways, Inc (NYSE: INSW) is an independent tanker company that provides seaborne transportation services to oil companies, commodity traders and national oil companies. The firm’s operations focus on the carriage of crude oil and refined petroleum products, offering both time charter and voyage charter arrangements. With a modern fleet of very large crude carriers (VLCCs), Suezmax and Aframax tankers, as well as medium range (MR) and Handy product tankers, International Seaways supports global energy supply chains across major trade routes.
Founded in 1997 as Diamond S Shipping, the company completed its initial public offering in the late 1990s and rebranded to International Seaways in September 2018.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than International Seaways
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.