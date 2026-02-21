Raymond James Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Price

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James Financial from $647.00 to $800.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $700.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $610.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $626.84.

ULTA stock opened at $682.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $649.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $572.40. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $309.01 and a 12-month high of $714.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.53. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 9.93%.The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.200-25.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 23.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $264,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer’s product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

