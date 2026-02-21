Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 164,711 Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. $CATX

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 164,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Perspective Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 118.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 405,612 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 15.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 188,887 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 227.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 242,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 168,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,437,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after acquiring an additional 163,532 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 375.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 187,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 148,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CATX opened at $5.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CATX shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

View Our Latest Report on Perspective Therapeutics

About Perspective Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.