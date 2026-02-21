Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 164,711 Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. $CATX

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 164,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Perspective Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 118.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 405,612 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 15.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 188,887 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 227.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 242,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 168,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,437,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after acquiring an additional 163,532 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 375.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 187,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 148,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.
Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of CATX opened at $5.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Perspective Therapeutics
Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.
